ANNOUNCEMENT: WCMF 2019 ticket special now available

Patrons wishing to take advantage of ticket special for the much anticipated 21st Edition of the Dominica World Creole Music Festival, scheduled for October 25 to 27, 2019 at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium, Roseau, can do so now for a limited period of time.

The Dominica Festivals Committee and the Discover Dominica Authority, organizers of the WCMF, are offering patrons a limited time to purchase their season tickets at the special price of EC$250.00. The ticket specials go on sale from now until September 13th, 2019 and are only available locally at ticket outlets Depex Color Lab in Roseau and at Bull’s Eye Pharmacy in Roseau and Portsmouth. Regular tickets can be purchased online at www.TicketpalCaribbean.com at the regular price of EC$325 season and EC$120 nightly.

The 2019 World Creole Music Festival will be the greatest celebration of Creole music and culture in the Nature Island of the Caribbean and hopes to attract the largest-ever gathering of patrons and music lovers from across the French and English speaking Caribbean, North America, UK and Europe to Dominica’s shores to experience this most amazing music festival.

For more information visit our website www.dominicafestivals.com, Like our facebook page @dominicafestivals or simply follow us on Instagram.

About Dominica’s World Creole Music Festival: Dominica’s World Creole Music Festival celebrates the creole culture of creole speaking countries in the Caribbean, Europe and Africa. The Festival held annually in October, seeks to augment the creole month festivities and Independence celebrations held during this period as well as boost visitor arrivals to the island. The World Creole Music Festival features various musical genres to include Reggae, Zouk, Kompas, Cadence, Bouyon, Salsa, Dancehall/Hip Hop, Merengue, Soukous, Zydeco. The Festival is dubbed ‘Three Nights of Pulsating Rhythms’ for its wide repertoire of musical genres on showcase each night. Join us for the 21st World Creole Music Festival, October 25 – 27, 2019.