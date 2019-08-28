ANNOUNCEMENT: WINAIR TRAVEL ADVISORY

WINAIR TRAVEL ADVISORY

DUE TO TROPICAL STORM DORIAN OUR FLIGHT SCHEDULE MAY BE DISRUPTED.

Update 04: August 28, 9.00am

BVI Airport Authority has announced closure of their airports due to the TS Dorian.

– WM 045 from St. Maarten to Tortola has been canceled

– WM 049 from St. Maarten to Tortola has been canceled

– WM 046 from Tortola to St. Maarten has been canceled

– WM 048 from Tortola to St. Maarten has been canceled

Passengers have been contacted, or can contact our reservations department for rebooking.

Passengers with connecting flights, please contact your travel agent or our reservation department, as your connection may be affected or not possible. Contact our reservations department +1 721 545-4237 for more information

Update 03: August 28, 8.30am

St. Maarten and surrounding islands are experiencing rain and wind due to the effect of TS Dorian. We strive to operate our flight schedule as normal as possible, however delays may occur.

Passengers are advised to check in no later the 90 min prior to scheduled departure. You will receive updates at the airport if delays do occur

Update 02: August 27, 4.30pm

– WM 7104 from St. Maarten to Dominica has been rescheduled to August 28, 12:00pm.

Passengers are advised to check in no later than 10.30am

– WM7103 from St.Maarten to San Juan has been canceled for August 28.

It is rescheduled to August 29, 2:00pm

Passengers are advised to check in no later than 11.30am

– WM7251 from San Juan to St. Maarten has been canceled for August 28.

It is rescheduled to August 29, 4:00pm

Passengers are advised to check in no later than 1:30pm

–WM808 from St. Maarten to Santo Domingo has been canceled for August 28.

It is rescheduled to August 29, 5:30pm

Passengers are advised to check in no later than 3:30pm

–WM807 from Santo Domingo to St. Maarten has been canceled for August 28.

It is rescheduled to August 29, 8:00pm

Passengers are advised to check in no later than 6:30pm

Passengers with connections to other destinations, please check alternatives. Contact our reservations department +1 721 545-4237 for more information

Update 01: Today August 27 the following flight(s) are canceled:

– WM 7104 from St. Maarten to Dominica

Our operations department is working diligently to reschedule this flight at a later date, weather permitted. Passengers can contact our reservations department for rebooking: +1 721 545-4237

This advisory will be updated during the day if more flights get affected due to the weather conditions.