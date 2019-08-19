CALLS FOR EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST: Construction of New DBOS building

Expression of Interest

The Dominica Bureau of Standards (DBOS) calls upon Contractors/Construction Companies for an approaching Selective Tender Process for the Construction of the new DBOS building in Stockfarm, Dominica. Interested parties should be competent in the construction of Commercial Buildings and/or Residential Buildings (three-storey minimum). In order to participate in the pre-selection phase, interested parties must provide details of previous similar projects and references by the 30th of August, 2019.



Contact Information:

Ms. Bertilia L. Bartley

Technical Projects Coordinator

Dominica Bureau of Standards

National Centre of Testing Excellence (NCTE) Building

Stockfarm, Roseau

Phone: 767-275 3017/ 767 316-8152

Email: info@dominicastandards.org, bbartley@dominicastandards.org