CALLS FOR EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST: Construction of New DBOS building

Expression of Interest
The Dominica Bureau of Standards (DBOS) calls upon Contractors/Construction Companies for an approaching Selective Tender Process for the Construction of the new DBOS building in Stockfarm, Dominica. Interested parties should be competent in the construction of Commercial Buildings and/or Residential Buildings (three-storey minimum). In order to participate in the pre-selection phase, interested parties must provide details of previous similar projects and references by the 30th of August, 2019.
Contact Information:
Ms. Bertilia L. Bartley
Technical Projects Coordinator
Dominica Bureau of Standards
National Centre of Testing Excellence (NCTE) Building
Stockfarm, Roseau
Phone: 767-275 3017/ 767 316-8152
Email: info@dominicastandards.org, bbartley@dominicastandards.org
