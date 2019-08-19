CALLS FOR EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST: Construction of New DBOS building

Dominica Bureau of Standards - Monday, August 19th, 2019 at 1:00 AM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

Expression of Interest

The Dominica Bureau of Standards (DBOS) calls upon Contractors/Construction Companies for an approaching Selective Tender Process for the Construction of the new DBOS building in Stockfarm, Dominica. Interested parties should be competent in the construction of Commercial Buildings and/or Residential Buildings (three-storey minimum). In order to participate in the pre-selection phase, interested parties must provide details of previous similar projects and references by the 30th of August, 2019.


Contact Information:

Ms. Bertilia L. Bartley

Technical Projects Coordinator

Dominica Bureau of Standards

National Centre of Testing Excellence (NCTE) Building

Stockfarm, Roseau

Phone: 767-275 3017/ 767 316-8152

Email: info@dominicastandards.org, bbartley@dominicastandards.org

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.