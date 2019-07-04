CONGRATULATIONS: From Carib Cinema to Emerald Movies with Love!

Dear Emerald Movies,

Congratulations!

You have done an amazing job of transforming the 60 years old Carib Cinema into this modern, charming, pleasant and comfortable Emerald Movies Theatre.

Some 60 years ago, the Carib Cinema first opened its doors at the corner of Old Street and New Street, now Kennedy Avenue in Roseau, Dominica.Carib Cinema was the place for boy and girl, husband and wife or entire family and friends to go to see a nice movie, socialize and Enjoy Life in a decent way.

Enters Hurricane David in 1979, soon to be followed by Marpin Cable TV in 1981, and good old Carib Cinema was dealt a knockout blow.

But new life was injected into Carib Cinema, when in 1994, a preserved, upgraded and re-branded Carib Cinema reopened its doors as the Prevo Cinemall. Building on the nostalgia of the historic Carib Cinema, the Prevo Cinemall brought along with it modern Shopping, Dining and Conference facilities.

In 2007 the Carib Cinema would again close its doors. But don’t worry. The home of Dominica’s first cinema remained preserved inside the belly of the Prevo Cinemall, keeping Dominica’s dream of a movie theatre alive.

As the saying goes, “From every disappointment comes a blessing.” And so it was with Hurricane Maria.

It wasn’t long after Hurricane Maria swept through Dominica on September 18th, 2017, that a young man with renewed fervour approached the management of the Prevo Cinemall to inquire as to whether the cinema was still within the building, and was up for grabs. It was.

Fast forward from April 2018 to now, and Emerald Movies Inc, cinema is born, and not creeping or walking, but completely newly refurbished and actually running :- with new cushioned seats; the latest in digital 3D movie projectors, surround sound, down to electronic LCD poster screen outside, and fully stocked snack bar with friendly staff.

Emerald Movies Inc – Dominica’s first 3D movie theatre is born and running indeed! Congratulations Emerald Movies! Congratulations Dominica!

It’s really nice to once again be able to go to a top class movie theatre right here in Dominica, to relax, and enjoy the latest, latest movies!

Thanks and Congratulations to the Emerald Movies Team; a visionary and hardworking team of young Dominicans!

Dominica Loves you.

We Love you too.

Sincerely,

PrevoCinemall

Enjoy Life More