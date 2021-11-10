DNO to bring LIVE: Grand Opening of Registe Bible Institute and Mental Health Counseling Centre in Pichelin

Dominica News Online - Wednesday, November 10th, 2021 at 10:48 AM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

The Grand opening of the Independent Baptist Theology & Bible Institute and the Registe Rehabilitation and Mental Health Counseling Services Center will be brought live on DNO from 10am on Sunday 14th November 2021. The new bible school and counseling centre are just the latest brainchildren of Dr. Edmund Leroy Registe and his wife Michelle Registe.

 

Dr. Registe can be contacted via email at eregiste10@gmail.com and via mobile at 767 225 9527

 

More information on the new organizations can be also be found below:

 

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-topic

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.