Donate: John Peter needs heart surgery for his life threatening condition

John Peter is 61 and is a loving husband and father of five. He has been living with a cardiac condition since childhood. At the age of 21, he was diagnosed with a mitral valve condition which needed to be corrected and at 23, he underwent his first open heart surgery to replace the faulty valve. Years later, the issue resurfaced and he had two more open heart surgeries to replace the mitral valve with a metallic one. In the 25 years since his last open heart surgery, the valve has deteriorated, and he has been experiencing serious difficulties that require urgent attention.
John needs a costly, life-saving heart surgery to address his mitral valve before the end of this year.
Funds raised here will go directly to paying for this procedure. Any and all donations are tremendously appreciated; and if you are unable to donate, you can still help John by sharing this GoFundMe far and wide with your family and friends. Thank you in advance for your generosity, and may God bless you most abundantly!
Donate to help save John’s life using the link below:
7 Comments
You know and I understand your discomfort and pain: since I going through something similar, as matter of fact I am having a five hour procedure done to my Heart early next week, this will be the third time.
Anyway there is hospital in Los Angeles, “Cedars-Sinai Hospital, they have an international program helping people, for free. I remember a few years ago a Domican was treated there.
If I am not mistaken then person is from Grand Bay, if he is reading this perhaps he can inform you how it works.
I called the hospital to see if I could get the info for you, it is Saturday, they suggested I call Monday, but I will in a hospital; so, here is the number: 310-423-7890 call they might fly you in and accommodate you for free.
So, let me tell you how I learned of the program. Years ago when the Dominica guy was treated at Cedars-Sinai there were Dominicans collecting money in his name claiming the man owed money for his treatment.
Someone tried to get money from me they claimed to help pay his hospital bills.
What they didn’t know was Iived not too far from the hospital, so decided to walk into the account department, with the intention to pay some money on his account, I gave them the name of the gentleman, they looked his name up, and told me the man does not owe one dime, and had long left for another State where he was recuperating.
Do call the number, see what happens.
If you are successful, I will do what I can to help you.
Elizabeth, I want you to know I had the heart surgery yesterday, the procedure went very well, it lasted for more than five hours, it actually took a little bit more than eight hours.
I truly wish that mam would call Cedars-Sinai hospital to see if they will help him.
ADMIN: Thank you for sharing. We are happy to hear your procedure was successful.
He seems to have been through a lot. I pray that he gets the help he needs. Dominicans are a generous people. Don’t forget to trust the good Lord for His love and Mercy. My eldest brother was sick from a child and I can tell you, it’s not easy watching your loved ones suffer. It’s very painful. Anyway, I was able to talk to him about Jesus Christ and invited him to church with me. I loved my eldest brother. I pray God, in His Devine love and power and mercy, to touch this man and grant him deliverance and healing from his illness. I pray that he will look up to God and thank Him for all the blessings from God, even for allowing him to live. God works miracles… and nothing is too hard for Him. This is my prayer for this brother. I don’t know him. But we need each other, especially in our trying time. Thank you precious Jesus. Save this man, and give him peace…give him hope. Amen.
@Be healed Sir, Jesus has told us that “where two or three are gathered in His name He is in our midst.”
You and I may be far apart in the physical, but in the Spirit, we are bonded in God’s Love. That is the reason I am able to receive your prayer, to send it to our God Almighty, for the sake of Mr. John Peter. May He receive that petition of our heart and mind in the name of His Christ, the name is Jesus. Amen!
