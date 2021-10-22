Donate: John Peter needs heart surgery for his life threatening condition

*The excerpt below is taken from the Gofundme page organized by C. Jennifer Hamlet*

John Peter is 61 and is a loving husband and father of five. He has been living with a cardiac condition since childhood. At the age of 21, he was diagnosed with a mitral valve condition which needed to be corrected and at 23, he underwent his first open heart surgery to replace the faulty valve. Years later, the issue resurfaced and he had two more open heart surgeries to replace the mitral valve with a metallic one. In the 25 years since his last open heart surgery, the valve has deteriorated, and he has been experiencing serious difficulties that require urgent attention.

John needs a costly, life-saving heart surgery to address his mitral valve before the end of this year.

Funds raised here will go directly to paying for this procedure. Any and all donations are tremendously appreciated; and if you are unable to donate, you can still help John by sharing this GoFundMe far and wide with your family and friends. Thank you in advance for your generosity, and may God bless you most abundantly!