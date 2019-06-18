Employment Opportunity: Legal Clerk

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons for the position of Legal Clerk.
Qualifications an Experience
Associate’s Degree or equivalent
Interested persons should submit their applications and Curriculum Vitae, including the names of to references to: gblawclerks@gmail.com
