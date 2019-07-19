EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY: Manager Information Systems National Bank of Dominica

The National Bank of Dominica Ltd. is a leading indigenous bank in the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union, which offers a wide portfolio of loan and deposit instruments to its customers, and is also an innovative and product savvy institution.

The Bank is currently inviting applications for the position of Manager Information Systems, with exceptional leadership skills who can effectively and efficiently manage the Information Systems Unit of the Bank. The Manager Information Systems will be responsible for ensuring sound and integrated technology and systems planning, administering and overseeing network design, implementation, organization, and troubleshooting, evaluating and documenting systems, policies and procedures in order to streamline processes and provide timely and cost effective technological systems to meet and exceed the needs of the Bank’s external and internal customers.

Specific Accountabilities include but are not limited to:

Prepares the Strategic Information Systems and Technology Plan and the annual business plan, goals, targets and budgets for the Information Systems Unit.

Ensures the proper functioning of all the Bank’s IT systems and processes.

Reviews workflows and operational systems and processes to improve efficiency and effectiveness and to reflect current trends in the industry; appropriate recommendations for technological change and prepares pertinent related policies and procedures.

Liaises closely with Management, other users, consultants, technical teams, and vendors for maximum guidance in determining and recommending the most appropriate type of hardware and software installation.

Consults with Department Heads to understand software/hardware limitations and documents performance needs and goals. Designs, specifies, and documents LAN configurations according to user needs, utilizing outside support resources as appropriate.

Manages and or monitors major projects – budgets, priorities, standards, procedures and performance.

Monitors, implements and reviews performance including staff performance against approved plan, analyses workloads, including traffic and utilization trends, establishing benchmarks and timelines.

Develops and monitors appropriate security, firewalls and control procedures to safeguard systems from physical harm and viruses, unauthorized users, and damage to data, ensuring the integrity of NBD’s records and contributing positively towards the Department and the Group.

Manages the Information Systems team, providing leadership by example, contributing positively to staff morale and productivity, ensuring consistency and integrity in decision making, appropriate training and development programmes.

Corporate Profile:

A Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, IS/IT or related field.

A Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, IS/IT or related field. A Master’s Degree in Computer Science, MIS or MBA would be a distinct advantage.

Project Management Professional (PMP) Certification and/or background in Project Management would be an advantage

IT Certifications such as Cisco Certified Network Associate (CCNA) and or Microsoft Certified Solutions Expert (MCSE) would also be an advantage.

At least 5 years’ working experience with LAN and WAN technologies, including Linux and Microsoft network operating systems, topologies and protocols.

Sound knowledge of and experience in IT software and hardware in the financial industry.

Proven track-record in managing and leading successful IT teams and projects

Your profile should include:

Effective leadership and interpersonal skills with strong written and oral communications skills

Willingness to learn and ability to work long and flexible hours

Flexible and innovative team player with sound integrity, initiative, and a global mindset

Demonstrated ability to identify and assess trends in the global marketplace and to manage and influence effective change in a timely manner

Global mindset with high intellectual curiosity

A competitive salary and benefits package, commensurate with qualifications and experience will be offered to the selected candidate. Please email your resume and cover letter in confidence by 19th July 2019 to the attention of Mr. Kareem Bertrand

at kbertrand@nbd.dm.

Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.