EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY: National Petroleum Operations Supervisor

Friday, May 31st, 2019 at 1:00 PM
EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITY

OPERATIONS SUPERVISOR

Under the direct supervision of the Country Manager, the Operations Supervisor is responsible for the maintenance of the plant and equipment; and supervises the Terminal operations.

Summary of Major Areas of Responsibilities:

Maintains plant and equipment.

Supervises inventory management.

Enforces the Company’s standard operating procedure.

Manages staff performance

Conducts aviation inspections in accordance with NP, SHELL and other Civil Aviation Authorities.

Performs all other duties related to and compatible with the position or as assigned from time to time by the Country Manager

The Applicant should ideally possess:

  • A first degree in Mechanical Engineering or relevant equivalent discipline.
  • At least 5 years post – qualification experience, 3 years of which should have been at supervisory level in a similar or related job function.
  • Proficiency in computer applications relevant to the field.
  • Ability to lead teams with people management skills.
  • Effective plant management skills.
  • Excellent interpersonal and communication skills.
  • A valid class C driver’s license would be an asset.

If you meet the above requirements, please send a complete resume with cover letter to the address below no later than 2019 June 21st

The Country Manager

Trinidad & Tobago National Petroleum Marketing Company Limited

Rock-A-Way

P.O Box 134

Roseau

