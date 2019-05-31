EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST: Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project consulting services

The Government of Dominica of the Commonwealth of Dominica has received financing from the World Bank toward the cost of the Disaster Vulnerability Reduction Project, and intends to apply part of the proceeds for consulting services.
Deadline 5th June 2019.
