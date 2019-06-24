JOB ANNOUNCEMENT: Digicel IP Engineer & Senior ICT Technician

Monday, June 24th, 2019 at 9:38 PM
JOB PROFILE 1: IP Engineer

JOB TITLE: IP Engineer

 

DEPARTMENT: Technical Department
REPORTS TO (TITLE):  TBC
Primary objective of the job:
Act as the IP Engineer responsible for Digicel Dominica’s IP/MPLS core network infrastructure.
Main Duties and Responsibilities:
Operation and maintenance of all Core IP equipment associated with Digicel Dominica’s network to include servers, routers, switches, firewalls and CMTS’.

§  Work with regional Engineers to maintain the integrity of all international IP interconnections.

§  Design, Implement, Support and maintain all IP Facilities .

§  Work with ICT to design and implement business solutions transport.

§  Work with Group level IP core engineers to ensure IP security meets or exceeds Digicel Standards.

§  Support field technicians in troubleshooting IP issues.

  • Ensure all network documentation, IP addressing schemes, routing details and other installed base records are up to date

§  Work with the ICT Team to develop the design and configuration of network nodes to support all ICT services including DIA, IPLC/DPLC and VoIP. Assist the ICT/Government Team in troubleshooting network issues for MPLS services for customers.

§  Acceptance Testing: Verify the appropriate function of equipment according to specification.

§  Prepare weekly reports

§  Keep work area clean

§  Any other duties assigned form time to time

 

Skills and Requirements:
·         MinimumTertiary Educated – BSc. Degree in Electrical/Communications Engineering or Computer engineering/software engineering preferred.
  • Minimum Requirement CCNA– CCNP preferred.
  • Minimum of 5 Years experience working in a computer networking environment
  • Knowledge of IP Networks, OSPF, BGP, MPLS

·         Cross-Connects / Fibre engineering background and knowledge preferred

  • Ability to read, write and speak the English language to communicate with employees, customers, suppliers, in person, on the phone, and by written communications in a clear, straight-forward, and professional manner
  • Experience with technical engagements with other engineering personnel.
  • Ability to work in high pressure scenarios whilst maintaining good composure.

·         An acceptable combination of academic qualifications and work experience may be considered in lieu of minimum requirements.

 

Working Environment:
  • Work indoors in an Office Setting with occasional DataCenter and Field Work.
  • This position requires working face to face with customers on occasion
  • Occasionally required to work an on-call rotation as the business needs dictate
  • Occasionally required to work overtime as the business needs dictate
  • Ability to work weekends or a second shift as the business needs dictate
  • Work in commercial  type environments
Industry:
o    Telecommunications/IT
Employment Type:
o    Full-time

 

JOB PROFILE 2: SENIOR ICT Technician

 

JOB TITLE:  Senior ICT Technician

DEPARTMENT: ICT Department
REPORTS TO (TITLE): TBC
Primary objective of the job:
The ICT Technician provides technical support and assistance for all business solutions customers. Undertakes diagnosis and resolution of technical problems and may work directly with the customer and or vendors (via telephone, email, chat room or instant message) to resolve. The ICT support technician also is responsible for the compilation of incident & various network and platform performance reports. Reports would be compiled by the Managed

Service Desk.

Main Duties and Responsibilities:
·         Attend, resolve, and report on all logged requests.

·         Perform hands-on configuration & staging, installation, evaluation and interconnection              of various network equipment

·         Troubleshoot and resolve network and customer premise equipment issues

·         Provide on-site support for Second and Third Level NOC Support Engineers

·         Maintains infrastructure equipment including servers, routers, firewalls and other related

·         hardware and software

·         Work with vendors to troubleshoot and optimize ICT services

·         Perform and document network changes and suggest network improvements and

·         optimizations

·         Keep the Service Delivery Manager and/or Managed Service Desk informed at all times

regarding system administration/escalation.

·         Responsible for liaising with customer IT leads in relation to incident reports/resolution for

both business as usual and any project assigned.

·         Performs related work: the duties listed above are intended only as illustrations of the

various types of work that may be performed. The omission of specific statements of duties

·         does not exclude them from the position if the work is similar, related or a logical

assignment to that position.

 

Skills and Requirements:
·         Professional ITC certification such as CCNA, CompTIA Network + and Fortinet NSE

·         2 to 5 years relevant experience

·         Telecoms experience is required with in-depth knowledge of ICT products and all associated

·         hardware

·         Strong TCP/IP background and networking skills

·         Experience in Cisco equipment and management systems would be an asset

 

Industry:
o   Telecommunications

o   Construction

o   ICT

 

Employment Type
o   Full-time

 

