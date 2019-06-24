JOB ANNOUNCEMENT: Digicel IP Engineer & Senior ICT Technician

JOB PROFILE 1: IP Engineer
JOB TITLE: IP Engineer
|DEPARTMENT: Technical Department
|REPORTS TO (TITLE): TBC
|Primary objective of the job:
|Act as the IP Engineer responsible for Digicel Dominica’s IP/MPLS core network infrastructure.
|Main Duties and Responsibilities:
|Operation and maintenance of all Core IP equipment associated with Digicel Dominica’s network to include servers, routers, switches, firewalls and CMTS’.
§ Work with regional Engineers to maintain the integrity of all international IP interconnections.
§ Design, Implement, Support and maintain all IP Facilities .
§ Work with ICT to design and implement business solutions transport.
§ Work with Group level IP core engineers to ensure IP security meets or exceeds Digicel Standards.
§ Support field technicians in troubleshooting IP issues.
§ Work with the ICT Team to develop the design and configuration of network nodes to support all ICT services including DIA, IPLC/DPLC and VoIP. Assist the ICT/Government Team in troubleshooting network issues for MPLS services for customers.
§ Acceptance Testing: Verify the appropriate function of equipment according to specification.
§ Prepare weekly reports
§ Keep work area clean
§ Any other duties assigned form time to time
|Skills and Requirements:
|· MinimumTertiary Educated – BSc. Degree in Electrical/Communications Engineering or Computer engineering/software engineering preferred.
· Cross-Connects / Fibre engineering background and knowledge preferred
· An acceptable combination of academic qualifications and work experience may be considered in lieu of minimum requirements.
|Working Environment:
|Industry:
|o Telecommunications/IT
|Employment Type:
|o Full-time
JOB PROFILE 2: SENIOR ICT Technician
JOB TITLE: Senior ICT Technician
|DEPARTMENT: ICT Department
|REPORTS TO (TITLE): TBC
|Primary objective of the job:
|The ICT Technician provides technical support and assistance for all business solutions customers. Undertakes diagnosis and resolution of technical problems and may work directly with the customer and or vendors (via telephone, email, chat room or instant message) to resolve. The ICT support technician also is responsible for the compilation of incident & various network and platform performance reports. Reports would be compiled by the Managed
Service Desk.
|Main Duties and Responsibilities:
|· Attend, resolve, and report on all logged requests.
· Perform hands-on configuration & staging, installation, evaluation and interconnection of various network equipment
· Troubleshoot and resolve network and customer premise equipment issues
· Provide on-site support for Second and Third Level NOC Support Engineers
· Maintains infrastructure equipment including servers, routers, firewalls and other related
· hardware and software
· Work with vendors to troubleshoot and optimize ICT services
· Perform and document network changes and suggest network improvements and
· optimizations
· Keep the Service Delivery Manager and/or Managed Service Desk informed at all times
regarding system administration/escalation.
· Responsible for liaising with customer IT leads in relation to incident reports/resolution for
both business as usual and any project assigned.
· Performs related work: the duties listed above are intended only as illustrations of the
various types of work that may be performed. The omission of specific statements of duties
· does not exclude them from the position if the work is similar, related or a logical
assignment to that position.
|Skills and Requirements:
|· Professional ITC certification such as CCNA, CompTIA Network + and Fortinet NSE
· 2 to 5 years relevant experience
· Telecoms experience is required with in-depth knowledge of ICT products and all associated
· hardware
· Strong TCP/IP background and networking skills
· Experience in Cisco equipment and management systems would be an asset
|Industry:
|o Telecommunications
o Construction
o ICT
|Employment Type
|o Full-time
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.