JOB ANNOUNCEMENT: Digicel IP Engineer & Senior ICT Technician

· Perform hands-on configuration & staging, installation, evaluation and interconnection of various network equipment

· Troubleshoot and resolve network and customer premise equipment issues

· Provide on-site support for Second and Third Level NOC Support Engineers

· Maintains infrastructure equipment including servers, routers, firewalls and other related

· hardware and software

· Work with vendors to troubleshoot and optimize ICT services

· Perform and document network changes and suggest network improvements and

· optimizations

· Keep the Service Delivery Manager and/or Managed Service Desk informed at all times

regarding system administration/escalation.

· Responsible for liaising with customer IT leads in relation to incident reports/resolution for

both business as usual and any project assigned.

· Performs related work: the duties listed above are intended only as illustrations of the

various types of work that may be performed. The omission of specific statements of duties

· does not exclude them from the position if the work is similar, related or a logical

assignment to that position.