JOB ANNOUNCEMENT: Secondary School Principal Orion Academy

SECONDARY SCHOOL PRINCIPAL

ORION ACADEMY, a small independent school in the Caribbean is looking for an experienced, passionate and professional leader for Principal starting August 2019.

Orion Academy is a small, independent Secondary School (less than 80 students) in the “Nature Island of the Caribbean” DOMINICA, the English-speaking nation in the Eastern Caribbean. Orion is looking for a progressive principal to help develop the supportive, student-centred, multicultural learning environment. Orion Academy is located on a beautiful river on the edge of the Capital town Roseau. We offer an alternative learning environment from the State-run and Church schools, and as such attract a diverse student body from many cultural back grounds.

EXPERIENCE :

THE INDIVIDUAL SHOULD HAVE AT LEAST 2 YEARS EXPERIENCE IN AN ADMINISTRATIVE POSITION.

COMPETENCIES:

Ability to act at all times as a role model for teacher, students and parents alike. Ensures that the day-to-day administration provides a clear, supportive atmosphere distinct from the existing schools operating in Dominica.

Maintains a neat, well organized and attractive learning environment. Ensures the proper and careful use of teaching tools and school equipment. Designs and administers learning programs appropriate to the needs of students and consistent with the values of a progressive, humanistic educational approach.

Ensures teachers adhere to the school curriculum in lesson planning and implementation.

Is a qualified teacher

Is responsible for the safety of the children placed in his/her charge until dismissal/departure from the school grounds. He/she is expected to place the students’ interests first above other personal and professional considerations.

Maintains adequate records for the school including a system of financial accounts, business records, personnel records, school population records, scholastic records, etc.

Is responsible for the collection of school fees and shall maintain proper financial records of all payments, and enrolment agreements. A monthly report is required.

Plan for Patent Relations: The Principal shall ensure teachers of each classroom shall develop a coordinated program offering their families opportunities to discuss and understand their child’s individual progress, the objectives of the education program and curriculum for the class, and to nurture a close bond with both the class and the overall school.

Is responsible for the supervision and appraisal of the teaching staff as well as assisting in the recruitment of such staff with due input from the Board of Trustees.

Coordinates the school’s fund-raising activities with Orion Academy’s Parent Teacher Steering Committee.

EXCELLENCE IN:

Communication: Written and Oral (English).

Ability to act at all times as a role model for teachers, students and parents alike. Ensures that the day-to-day administration is good; orderly conduct of the school including the maintenance of a high level of discipline.

Coordinates the school’s fund-raising activities with the Orion Academy’s Parent Teacher Steering Committee.

Identifying training needs for self and teachers alike that will contribute to their professional development.

Prepares the annual budget for the school with necessary comments and assumptions made.

QUALIFICATIONS:

1) Extensive experience teaching and administration in a school, preferably an independent school or educational programs.

2) Degrees and /or Experience in leadership and management in an educational organization.

3) Teaching Qualification and Teaching Experience

4) Cross cultural communication skills.

JOB SUMMARY & DUTIES OF THE PRINCIPAL:

Report to: The Board of Trustees

Under the general supervision and guidance of the Board of Trustees, the principal shall be the chief administrative officer of the school and, as such, shall be responsible and accountable to the Board of Trustees.

The Principal:

May be responsible for classroom teaching when required

Application Deadline: July 31, 2019

Only successful applicants will be contacted for an interview.

Mail or deliver your application to:

The Board of Trustee

Orion Academy Inc.

P.O. Box 2237

Bath Estate

COMMONWEALTH OF DOMINICA

Or Email to: orionboardexecutives@gmail.com