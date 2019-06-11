CAREER OPPORTUNITY: ECCB Analyst and Legal Officer

EASTERN CARIBBEAN CENTRAL BANK
Basseterre, St Kitts
CAREER OPPORTUNITIES
Suitably qualified citizens of member territories of the Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) are invited to apply to fill vacancies at the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank headquartered in Basseterre, St Kitts. The successful applicants will be based in St Kitts and assigned to the Eastern Caribbean Securities Regulatory Commission (ECSRC) Secretariat and will be hired initially on a two (2) year contractual engagement with the opportunity to transfer to the permanent establishment based on performance. All applicants must complete the ECCB Employment application form which is available on the ECCB’s Website (www.eccb-centralbank.org).
