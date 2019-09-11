JOB OPPORTUNITY: Ministry of Environment Enhancing Direct Access project

JOB OPPORTUNITY

The Ministry of Environment, Climate Resilience, Disaster Management and Urban Renewal in collaboration with the Department of Environment of Antigua and Barbuda is implementing the Project: Integrated Physical Adaptation And Community Resilience Through An Enhanced Direct Access Pilot In The Public, Private, And Civil Society Sectors Of Three Eastern Caribbean Small Island Developing States in Dominica.

The Ministry is therefore seeking applications from suitably qualified persons for the following positions:

Country Coordinator Technical Officer

Background

The purpose of the Enhancing Direct Access project, or “EDA”, is to build the capacity and track record of financing structures that increase access to and direct benefits from the Green Climate Fund for households, small and medium businesses and low-income populations in Dominica.

Job Summary

Country Coordinator

The Country Coordinator (CC) shall be responsible for the overall coordination of all aspects of the GCF EDA Project in Dominica and the management of the all four outputs of the GCF EDA project ensuring cohesiveness and coordination with government, civil society organization and the private sector.

Technical Officer

The Technical Officer (TO) shall be responsible for the day-to-day administrative and technical supervision of the implementation undertaken under the GCF EDA Project in Dominica and will provide technical support to the Country Coordinator and other local and regional counterparts in the implementation of ALL outputs of the EDA project.

Job Requirements

Applicants for the Country Coordinator and the Technical Officer should have

Master’s degree in business administration, environment, natural resources management, civil engineering, or related field

Certification in Project Management including the use of the project management software

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in administration/management of projects

Demonstrated experience in project risk assessment and risk management

Working knowledge of the environmental laws and policies of the Organization of Eastern States (OECS) and multilateral environmental agreements

Demonstrated experience in working with climate information systems and adaptation planning processes

Suitable Candidates are invited to submit applications to:

Permanent Secretary

Ministry of Environment, Climate Resilience, Disaster Management and Urban Renewal

1st Floor Financial Center

Kennedy Avenue

Roseau, Dominica

Email: environment@dominica.gov.dm

Deadline for applications is September 22, 2019

For further information on key and specific deliverables for both positions, please visit the following links: http://dominica.gov.dm/vacancies or

https://environment.gov.ag/procurement-opportunities#procurements/opportunities

You can also request the full TOR by emailing environment@dominica.gov.dm or [email protected].gov.ag