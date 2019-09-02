JOB VACANCIES: Dominica Council on Ageing

JOB VACANCY
POSITIONS AVAILABLE: Senior Executive Officer, Executive Assistant, Senior Liaison Officer & Liaison Officers
APPLY: DCOA, 137 Bathroad. Tel. 448-3050
Applications should be written to the Board of Directors
Email Applications to: dcoainc@gmail.com
Deadline: Sept 16th 2019
