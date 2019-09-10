JOB VACANCY: Orion Academy

HISTORY and GEOGRAPHY TEACHER WANTED:
Orion Academy is seeking a full or part-time teacher capable of teaching History and Geography at the Secondary School level. Suitable candidates should have a teaching certificate as well as teaching experience.
Email your cv to: [email protected]
(Deadline: September 19)
ORION ACADEMY, a small independent school in Dominica
(less than 80 students) in the “Nature Island of the Caribbean” . Orion is looking for a History and Geography Teacher to work in our supportive, student-centred, multicultural learning environment. Orion Academy is located on a beautiful river on the edge of Roseau. We offer an alternative learning environment from the State-run and Church schools, and as such attract a diverse student body from many cultural back grounds.
