JOB VACANCY: Orion Academy

HISTORY and GEOGRAPHY TEACHER WANTED:

Orion Academy is seeking a full or part-time teacher capable of teaching History and Geography at the Secondary School level. Suitable candidates should have a teaching certificate as well as teaching experience.

(Deadline: September 19)

ORION ACADEMY, a small independent school in Dominica

(less than 80 students) in the “Nature Island of the Caribbean” . Orion is looking for a History and Geography Teacher to work in our supportive, student-centred, multicultural learning environment. Orion Academy is located on a beautiful river on the edge of Roseau. We offer an alternative learning environment from the State-run and Church schools, and as such attract a diverse student body from many cultural back grounds.