On The Works: Health Centers, Community Centers and New Housing Projects

The Government of Dominica aims to afford equal housing opportunities for all citizens. Following the devastating effects caused by Tropical Storm Erika and Hurricane Maria, the government has decided to create climate resilient housing development projects, starting in Bellevue Chopin Resettlement Programme for the displaced residents of Petite Savanne, followed by the East Coast Housing Projects – Castle Bruce, Grand Fond, Delices, La Plaine and San Sauveur and then the West Coast Housing Projects – Cotton Hill and Georgetown. These projects have been steadily progressing towards completion since their inception date. It is worth-noting that 166 families are now residing in Zone A1 and C1 of Bellevue Chopin. Additionally, it is expected that all other Zones will be ready for occupation within the next 30 days. Meanwhile, the East Coast and West Coast Housing Projects are expected to be occupiable by the end of the year in their entirety.

Today, the government of Dominica has once again partnered with Montreal Management Consultants Est. (MMCE) to build:

12 Health Centers in Vielle Case, Colihaut, Mahaut, Wesley, Bellevue Chopin, Newtown, Marigot, Penville, Portsmouth, Salibya and Soufriere;

2 Community Centers in Vieille Case and Trafalgar;

2 new Hospitals in Marigot and Portsmouth;

And 4 new Housing Projects in Jimmit, Stockfarm, Grand Bay and River Side.

These new houses will also be built to withstand adverse weathers and designed in a style that fits Dominica’s desire of transforming the country and become the first climate-resilient nation in the world.

