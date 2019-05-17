PUBLIC NOTICE: Jewellers International cautions against possible scam

NOTICE TO GENERAL PUBLIC
The public is advised that Jewellers International is in no way whatsoever associated in any manner or kind with foreign nationals selling watches of a non-established brand, that is not of the standard or quality that our company stands for.
We advise the public to be wary and careful against scams and non-working watches that have been brought to our attention.
