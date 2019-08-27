PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT: Essential hurricane tips

Tuesday, August 27th, 2019 at 11:06 AM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

Ensure that you, your family and business are safe and protected by making use of the following information.

Find a hurricane shelter near you or prepare your home or business and ensure that you have all the essential things to be weather the storm.

 

Full List of Hurricane Tips (including direct links below)

 

Direct link to List of Shelters

Direct Link Hurricane Kit Check List

Direct Link Hurricane Hints

Direct Link Hurricane Preparedness Homes

Direct Link Hurricane Preparedness Business

Direct Link to Hurricane Terminology

Direct Link to Hurricane History

 

 

 

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • are abusive, profane or offensive
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-message

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.