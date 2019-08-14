SUPPLY CONTRACT NOTICE: Supply of equipment to the Physical Planning and Lands and Surveys Division

National Authorising Office - Wednesday, August 14th, 2019 at 2:39 PM
SUPPLY CONTRACT NOTICE

Supply of Equipment to the Physical Planning Division and the Lands and Surveys Division, Commonwealth of Dominica.

Publication Reference: EDF/11/SRBC/SUP/5

The National Authorising Officer for the European Development Fund, Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica intends to award a Supply Contract for the ‘Supply of Equipment to the Physical Planning Division and Lands and Surveys Division’ in the Commonwealth of Dominica, with financial assistance from the 11th European Development Fund B-Envelope State and Resilience Building Contract for Rehabilitation following Hurricane Maria.

The tender dossier is published on the following website: http://nao.dm/tenders.

The deadline for receipt of tenders is Friday, 27th September 2019 at 4:00 pm Eastern Caribbean Time.

Possible additional information or clarifications shall be published on the website: http://nao.dm/tenders.

