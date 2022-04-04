VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT: DSS Computer Services Administrator & Administrator, Finance & Investments

Dominica Social Security - Monday, April 4th, 2022 at 6:00 AM
The Dominica Social Security invites applications from suitably qualified individuals to fill the following vacancies:

 

1.       COMPUTER SERVICES ADMINISTRATOR

The purpose of this job is to ensure the effective and efficient operation of the DSS Computer System and timely retrieval of accurate and up-to-date information from the DSS’s database to support effective decision-making, and the delivery of quality customer service.

Applicants must have: –

  • Master’s Degree (MSc.) in Information Technology, Computer Science, or related field
  • Working knowledge of operations of Information Technology Systems and in particular, micro computer-based systems
  • Minimum of (5) years relevant experience in Computer Systems and management
  • Relevant certification or knowledge of hardware maintenance and operations of Networks
  • Time Management Skills
  • Strong oral and written communication skills

 

2.       ADMINISTRATOR – FINANCE AND INVESTMENTS

The purpose of the job is to administer the accounting and investment related functions of the DSS, to research, analyse and report on investment opportunities, capital and money market trends and developments; and to implement investment decisions taken by the Board.

Applicants must have: –

  • Master’s Degree (MSc.) in Finance and Accounting
  • Minimum of (3) years relevant experience in investments and financial management
  • Strong analytical and time management
  • Strong oral and written communication skills

 

Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) accreditation would be an asset.

All applications should be addressed to:

The Director Dominica Social Security,

P.O. Box 772,

Cnr. Hanover & Hillsborough Streets, Roseau

The closing date for receipt of applications is April 30, 2022.

    So to retrieve information from a database and to make sure systems up you need a Master’s degree wi. That’s crazy. I wonder what’s the salary for that master’s degree

