VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT: DSS Computer Services Administrator & Administrator, Finance & Investments

The Dominica Social Security invites applications from suitably qualified individuals to fill the following vacancies:

1. COMPUTER SERVICES ADMINISTRATOR

The purpose of this job is to ensure the effective and efficient operation of the DSS Computer System and timely retrieval of accurate and up-to-date information from the DSS’s database to support effective decision-making, and the delivery of quality customer service.

Applicants must have: –

Master’s Degree (MSc.) in Information Technology, Computer Science, or related field

Working knowledge of operations of Information Technology Systems and in particular, micro computer-based systems

Minimum of (5) years relevant experience in Computer Systems and management

Relevant certification or knowledge of hardware maintenance and operations of Networks

Time Management Skills

Strong oral and written communication skills

2. ADMINISTRATOR – FINANCE AND INVESTMENTS

The purpose of the job is to administer the accounting and investment related functions of the DSS, to research, analyse and report on investment opportunities, capital and money market trends and developments; and to implement investment decisions taken by the Board.

Applicants must have: –

Master’s Degree (MSc.) in Finance and Accounting

Minimum of (3) years relevant experience in investments and financial management

Strong analytical and time management

Strong oral and written communication skills

Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) accreditation would be an asset.

All applications should be addressed to:

The Director Dominica Social Security,

P.O. Box 772,

Cnr. Hanover & Hillsborough Streets, Roseau

The closing date for receipt of applications is April 30, 2022.