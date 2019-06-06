VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT: Project Coordinator ‘Strong Bodies, Strong Minds’ Pilot Project

Thursday, June 6th, 2019 at 2:07 PM
Vacancy: Program Coordinator for the ‘Strong Bodies, Strong Minds’ Pilot Project

Overview: The ‘Strong Bodies, Strong Minds’ program is a holistic, regular schedule of out-of-school activities for children geared towards opening their minds, fostering their creativity, physical fitness, well-being, confidence and self-esteem, contributing to resilient mindsets. The pilot program will begin in three (3) communities: Newtown, Soufriere, and Kalinago Territory.

The Program Coordinator is responsible for effectively developing and delivering the ‘Strong Bodies, Strong Minds’ after-school pilot program for the National Youth Council of Dominica (NYCD), with support from the Climate Resilience Execution Agency for Dominica (CREAD). This position works directly with community members and groups, schools and other relevant organizations to facilitate joint planning, developing, and executing of programs that meet community needs; provides program direction and management oversight for ‘Strong Bodies, Strong Minds’ pilot project; and performs related work and special assignments as required.

Qualifications:

  • High School Diploma required; Bachelor’s degree in Social Work, Community Development, Program Planning, or related field is preferred
  • Three (3) to five (5) years’ experience with community organizing or other outreach, engagement programs, including working with diverse community groups such seniors, youth and special needs individuals desired
  • Strong written and verbal communication skills; strong listening skills
  • Strong organizational skills including the ability to project manage, prioritize tasks and prepare reports and presentations
  • Demonstrated supervisory, performance management, leadership and team building skills
  • A criminal record check will be required upon hire

The deadline for submission of applications is 15 June 2019.

Applicants should be addressed to:

Human Resource Officer

Climate Resilience Execution Agency for Dominica (CREAD)

The Palm Cottage Pavilion, Cornwall Street

Roseau, Commonwealth of Dominica

and sent by email to hr@creadominica.org

 

