VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT: Technical staff needed for Housing Recovery Project

GOVERNMENT OF THE COMMONWEALTH OF DOMINICA

HOUSING RECOVERY PROJECT

Terms of Reference

Technical Staff

VACANCY

Background

The Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica (GoCD) has secured financing from the International Development Association (IDA) credit and a Crisis Response Window Grant for the Housing Recovery Project (HRP). The HRP is prepared to support medium- and long-term recovery of the housing sector in Dominica. The Project aims to provide subsidies in the form of small grants for owner-driven reconstruction or replacement of houses that were fully destroyed or structurally compromised due to Hurricane Maria. Eligible homeowners will use the grant and their own resources to undertake the rebuilding works. Eligible homeowners will also receive services including customized design, scope of works and cost estimates, technical supervision of site and building works.

A stand-alone Project Implementation Unit (PIU) under the Ministry of Housing and Lands (MoH) is responsible for the timely implementation and execution of the HRP program. The PIU reports directly to the Permanent Secretary (PS) of the MoH, and liaises with the technical divisions of the MoH and the Ministry of Planning (MoP). In the implementation of the program, the Project Manager and the PIU staff will have support from a team of international experts, who form an Implementation Support Team (IST), housed in the Ministry of Finance. This IST have expertise in areas of World Bank procurement, social/environmental safeguards and financial management, and will serve as a shared resource across all World Bank financed Projects in Dominica.

Technical Assistance Centres

The MoH and the Physical Planning Division (PPD) have plans to establish Technical Assistance Centers (TAC) to support the overall housing recovery program and extend the functions and responsiveness of both MoH and PPD. The World Bank financed project will contribute to extend the TAC’s role by supporting additional technical staff in the TAC who would provide technical advisory services to homeowners on demand, facilitate processing of planning and building controls, conduct site and building assessments and facilitate technical training on the application of resilient building practices.

As a priority, the TAC technical staff to be hired under the World bank financed project will focus on field work related activities under the Housing Recovery Project. The PIU will work closely with and coordinate the technical staff hired through the project.

Site Assessment

The HRP includes a site assessment process to ensure that beneficiaries’ housing sites are safe for house repair and reconstruction. This assessment will determine if a household could rebuild on site and hence would be eligible for the HRP or would require further assistance from the Government to relocate. No physical relocation and/or land acquisition will be undertaken under the HRP. Unsafe site conditions will be mitigated; if this is not feasible, the household will be directed to alternative government programs. A Site Assessment and Environmental and Social Management Framework (ESMF) screening checklist will be made available by the PIU to technical staff in the TAC centers to ensure that sites are safe for rebuilding.

Technical Advisory and Design and Supervision Services

Two essential components of the HRP are the (i) development of Systems Processes and a Management Information System (MIS) and (ii) provision of design and supervision services to the eligible homeowners. The Systems Processes and MIS will be developed through hiring of a Technical Advisory Consulting firm. A Design and Supervision services will be delivered through hiring of separate consulting firm that specializes in design of resilient houses and supervision of large-scale housing construction.

Duties and Responsibilities

The technical staff will work under the direction of the PIU to provide the following services:

Conduct site assessments to ensure that sites are safe from landslide, flood and other natural hazard risks. The information collection will only be used to determine beneficiary eligibility. Conduct building assessment to determine if houses are deemed to be inhabitable or completely destroyed Collect all relevant site information such as the area of the foot print of the destroyed home, the Geographical/GPS location of the property, picture of both site and building condition, and other relevant data based on guidelines developed by the Technical Advisory Service Consultant Conduct screening of environmental and social safeguards checklist developed by the PIU Assess the connections of the public utilities’ infrastructure to the affected properties, identify any debris that needs to be disposed of to facilitate, collect relevant documentation from the homeowner.

Analyse data to provide summary reports and relay all data and information collected to the PIU in a timely and efficient manner.

Work closely with the Technical Advisory Service firm to provide the information needed to create the required project database.

Behavioral Competencies

Ability to effectively communicate engineering concepts and strategies in layman’s terms.

Ability to plan, implement and report on site assessments over large geographical regions.

Excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to establish a working rapport with homeowners and employees of the GoCD.

Demonstrate integrity and ethical standards when evaluating proposed homeowner sites.

Cultural, gender, religion, race, nationality and age sensitivity and adaptability.

Ability to work independently.

Educational Qualification Requirements

A diploma in Civil Engineering/Architecture/ with at least 5 years of site experience.

Experience:

Experienced in residential building construction techniques

Experienced in managing and supervising disparate construction works in the public and/or private sector

Knowledge of vulnerability of various sites to natural hazards in Dominica based on experience

Experienced in the design and/or construction of rehabilitated buildings

Reporting responsibility

The Technical Staff will report directly to the Project Manager PIU.

Applications should be submitted to:

Project Manager

HRP Project Implementation Unit

Ministry of Housing and Lands

40 Old Street (Upstairs)

Roseau

Commonwealth of Dominica

OR

Emailed to: procurementhrp@dominica.gov.dm

Deadline for submission of applications is 31st May 2019.