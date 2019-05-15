VACANCY NOTICE: Destination Marketing Manager, Discover Dominica Authority

VACANCY NOTICE

DESTINATION MARKETING MANAGER

The Discover Dominica Authority (DDA) requires a suitably qualified professional to fill a leadership/management position of Destination Marketing Manager.

Job Statement:

Under the direction of the Chief Executive Officer / Director of Tourism, the Destination Marketing Manager is primarily responsible for making proposals for the development of the marketing strategy and plan to market the Dominica Destination Brand, leads the marketing team and oversees the implementation of the marketing plan of the island. He/she is also responsible for budget management and the monitoring and evaluation of the performance of the staff of the Unit while maintaining communication and productive relationships with key tourism industry stakeholders and the media in the Dominica and overseas.

Functions:

Undertakes market research and assesses demand trends and other aspects of the operations of the Tourism Industry

Develops and submits proposals for the marketing strategy and plan of the Discover Dominica Authority

Develops and agrees with Marketing Team, targets and results areas for the marketing of the Dominica Destination Brand;

Utilizes team building strategies for energizing the Marketing Team to implement the strategy and plan

Through the extensive use of Information Technology, implements the marketing plan in one or more key geographical and niche product markets as agreed with the Director of Tourism.

Develops mechanisms for feedback and data-gathering on marketing performance;

Conducts analyses of data to inform decision-making both at the level of the marketing unit and at the corporate level;

Undertakes performance management and assessment of staff of the Marketing Unit in keeping with the organizational performance management systems;

Develops communication strategies for reaching key stakeholder groups and develops productive relationships with the media and other agencies for the sustainability of the communication programmes

In consultation with staff within the Marketing Unit, prepares annual plans and projected budgetary requirements and institutes a system for monitoring expenditure against approved budget.

Evaluates unit performance and achievement of targets against budgetary allocations.

Education/Training and Experience:

· Applicants should possess relevant qualifications at the Graduate Degree level in Marketing, Tourism and Destination Management, Public Relations or a Business-related field;

· A minimum of five years’ work experience; to include managerial experience in the Tourism Sector and Tourism Marketing.

Competencies:

Proficient in the use of Microsoft Office tools

High level of proficiency in the use of Information and Communication Technologies

Sound understanding of business principles and the commercial environment within which both Discover and Invest Dominica authorities operate.

Excellent interpersonal, written and verbal communication skills and experience interacting with high profile executives and clients.

Strong analytical, organizational and project management skills. Ability to handle multiple tasks and deadlines.

Managerial/Supervisory experience with the ability to lead and motivate a team with minimal supervision.

Conditions of Recruitment:

The position is to be filled on a contractual basis, subject to renewal upon decision by the Board of Directors.

Application Process and Timeline:

Indicate your interest by forwarding your Cover Letter, Resume and three (3) references to include at least two (2) most recent employers in sealed envelopes, marked Confidential Application for the Position of Destination Marketing Manager, Discover Dominica Authority and addressed to:

The CEO/Director of Tourism

Discover Dominica Authority

Ground and 1st Floor, 5-7 Great Marlborough Street

Roseau, Dominica

Email: vwatt@investdominica.dm

Closing date for receipt of applications is June 14, 2019