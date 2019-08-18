VACANCY NOTICE: DSS Community Compliance Officers

VACANCY NOTICE
The Dominica Social Security invites applications from suitably qualified persons to serve as Community Compliance Officers in the following area:
- POND CASSE TO WOODFORD HILL (Including D’leau Gommier, Concord, Marigot and Wesley)
QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTS
An Associate Degree in Business Administration or Management supported by
relevant experience in investigative work and/or debt collection. The ideal candidates should be tactful and possess good oral and written communication skills.
Applicants must be resident in any of the abovementioned area and must also be in possession of a valid driver’s license and be the owner of a motor vehicle.
Mature individuals with good interpersonal skills and related qualifications and experience are requested to submit applications addressed to:
The Director,
Dominica Social Security,
P.O. Box 772,
ROSEAU
Closing date for receipt of applications is 23 August, 2019
