VACANCY NOTICE: Investor Services Officer

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the position of Investor Services Officer at Invest Dominica Authority.

Job Statement:

The Investor Services Officer (ISO) will report to the Senior Investor Services Officer (SISO) and is expected to assist in the provision of hands-on facilitation services to local and foreign investors wishing to establish or expand a business in Dominica. The ISO serves as a catalyst and facilitator in moving investment opportunities from conceptualization through to the operational stages and directly coordinate and follow-up with the relevant governmental organizations to obtain approvals related to the establishment and operation of investors.

Functions:

The Investor Services Officer is expected to:

Meet with investors and assist them in understanding the requirements and procedures for establishing a business in Dominica.

To assist in evaluating business proposals, conduct due diligence, negotiate and make investment recommendations to the Board and work the deal through to legal completion.

Coordinate and follow up with relevant government ministries, departments and agencies to obtain approvals related to the establishment and operation of businesses.

Provide qualifying investors with timely responses and service to establish, operate, upgrade and expand investments in Dominica.

Provide after-care services when requested by established investors.

Strengthen the link between private and public intermediaries on a local level by establishing and maintaining relations with a network of relevant government officials involved in the approval process.

Respond in a timely manner to enquiries from established and potential investors.

Provide information on problem areas and make suggestions to improve the investment climate to facilitate easier establishment, operation and expansion of businesses.

To effectively conduct relevant desk research producing both written and oral briefs based on reviews of research evidence.

To provide support at promotional events such as seminars and receptions.

Education/Training and Experience:

Relevant qualifications at Degree level in Economics, Finance or a Business-related field

Minimum 3 years of working experience in public sector/private sector, entrepreneurship development and business development

Competencies:

Proficient in the use of Microsoft Office tools

High level of proficiency in the use of Information and Communication Technologies

Sound understanding of business principles and the commercial environment within which Invest Dominica operates.

Excellent interpersonal, written and verbal communication skills and experience interacting with high profile executives and clients.

Strong analytical, organizational and project management skills. Ability to handle multiple tasks including managing clients and deadlines.

Ability to speak a foreign language is an advantage.

Conditions of Recruitment:

The position is to be filled on a contractual basis, subject to renewal upon decision by the Board of Directors.

Application Process and Timeline:

Indicate your interest by forwarding your Cover Letter, Resume and three (3) references to include at least two (2) most recent employers must be submitted in sealed envelopes, marked Confidential Application for the Position of Investor Services Officer, Invest Dominica Authority and addressed to:

The Executive Director

Invest Dominica Authority

1st Floor, 5-7 Great Marlborough Street

Roseau, Dominica

Email: vwatt@investdominica.dm

Closing date for receipt of applications is June 21, 2019.