Virtual Karaoke with Tasha P (send in your videos)

VIRTUAL KARAOKE WITH TASHA P! Where We MAKE UP de FREE UP, In Our Own SPACE, In Our Own PLACE! AMATEUR Edition TOMORROW from 8pm (My WhatsApp Status & My FaceBook Story)
– You could be a DJ (Send me a video mix (5-10 minutes)
– You could be a MUSICIAN (Send me a song played by you in a video)
– You could be a SINGER (Send me a video of you singing a song)
– You could be a DANCER (Send me a video of you dancing)
Use your gift to be recognized and let it restore hope, peace and LOVE in the hearts of many.
email: Tasha.Peltier@gmail.com
