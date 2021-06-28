Had2b Entertainment: a new avenue to content creation for the masses

Had2B Entertainment is a production group ranging from recording to video production, music publishing and graphic design. We strive to create an all in one media package for interesting new artists that might lack the means to create quality content on their own.

As a company, we aim to break the barrier to entry for a lot of individuals who do not get the necessary support to grow. Our clients are offered the opportunity to be featured on the international stage! as their songs will be published on all major streaming platforms; be it Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, etc allowing them to leave their mark on the world.

The collective consists of four key individuals, Neilon Vidal, Jaleel Grove, Josh Bazil and Kernel Gregoire.

Neilon Vidal, founder of Had2B Entertainment and a seasoned vocalist with roots in Acapella, knows how to get the most out of an individual’s voice during a recording session. With his keen attention to detail, off notes get noticed immediately. Any artist who wishes to get studio time with him at the helm will be in good hands.

Kernel Gregoire, Another talented vocalist, His keen sense of taste and creativity on the soundstage is not unnoticed. He is able to work with the artist to get the most out of them lyrically, as he has mastered the art of songwriting. Sporting a sonic range from pop to R&B to the different nuanced sub genres of Hip hop. The direction he is able to give an artist is a valuable asset.

Jaleel Grove, a cinematographer and director who has experience in a range of visual media. He works with the artist to ensure their vision is shown through music videos and social media direction. At the start of every project, he has multiple sit downs with the artist or client to get an understanding of what they want. His use of unique visuals are key to making sure the artist’s debut music video gets noticed on not just the local but the international market.

Josh Bazil, a tech savvy graphic designer, who works closely with artists and other clients to ensure that their vision comes to life in the most meaningful way possible. In today’s world he has employed the use of clean designs while holding innate knowledge and skills in identifying the right mood and color palettes; with hands-on experience in handling the most advanced graphic design and production software. He manages to go from concept to draft and review with relative ease. He collaborates with the director to produce culturally relevant & targeted ads, posters, images and alike.

We look forward to bringing your vision to life.

Email [email protected] Instagram https://www.instagram.com/had2bentertainment/ Facebook https://www.facebook.com/had2bentertainment Youtube https://tinyurl.com/Had2BEnt

