JOB OPPORTUNITY: Chief Executive Officer of CREAD

JOB OPPORTUNITY

Title: Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Climate Resilience Execution Agency of Dominica (CREAD)

Work location: Dominica

Organization overview: Following the devastation wrought by Hurricane Maria, the Government of the Commonwealth of Dominica committed to establish an executive agency, the Climate Resilience Execution Agency of Dominica (CREAD) that will rebuild Dominica as the first climate resilient nation. The work of the agency is guided by the Climate Resilience Act, the National Resilience and Development Strategy and the Climate Resilience and Recovery Plan.

Role overview: The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) is responsible for leading the development and execution of CREAD’s long term strategy with a view to delivering the climate resilient infrastructure and systems deemed necessary for the economic recovery of Dominica. The CEO is ultimately responsible for all day-to-day management decisions and for implementing the Agency’s long and short term plans. The CEO shall be directly accountable to the Prime Minister and the Cabinet Secretary is responsible for liaising between the Prime Minister and CREAD. CREAD shall also receive policy guidance and direction from the Dominica Climate Resilience Policy Board. CREAD is to be managed by the CREAD Executive Management Committee and oversight of its assurance systems will be maintained by the Supervisory Committee. It will also report every six months to a Parliamentary Oversight Committee.

Requirements:

Minimum of 10 years as a senior executive or equivalent experience, in the Caribbean Region or a similar environment, with experience and a clear understanding of Government systems/Development transactions, particularly with regards to the implementation of large projects. The gravitas and experience to be the public face of a major government authority both locally and internationally, with the ability to advise and communicate with the Prime Minister and other senior political figures, including donors. Knowledge with regards to international climate change policy; climate mitigation and adaptation issues would be an advantage. Experience of international best practices for administration and leadership. Understanding of the implementation of transparent, inclusive procurement strategies in order to maximise local benefit. Familiarity with the procedures and procurement processes of the International Development Agencies would be an advantage. Relevant educational and professional qualifications.

More Information: For more information and to see the full job description, visit our website at https://www.lci-inc.com/career-portal/www.lci-inc.com

To Apply: Please submit your application including an updated CV to [email protected], and mention “Application for the Position of CREAD CEO” in the title. The deadline for applications is November 18th, 2020. Applications will only be accepted by e-mail.