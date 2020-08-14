LIVE: CCM protest over $32,000 monthly rent payment for PM Skerrit

The Concerned Citizens Movement (CCM) are staging what they are describing as a gathering to express concern over the Cabinet’s approval of a $32,000 monthly rent payment for the temporary residence of the Prime Minister.
The property which is being rented is registered in the name of Mercury Properties Development Ltd.
@Clayton Shillingford, man you talking rubbish and crap as usual I do not have time for you :talk to the hands.
I smell a rat… Mr reporter, dig deeper. Who owns mercury holdings, this could be a way that these politicians funnel money out the country and into personal accounts.
Its too late to grumble anyways the man’s untouchable. Above the law or constitution.
So its all about money. Well it is all about the virus called chick, chick largent. Thanks.
Pure ignorance . Is it a maladi workers suffering from or a malkadi
Man bites dog are you happy in your condition in Dominica today or are you just one who living in fear. You may have a different opinion but they are not afraid and of a different view the white man statement is ludacris. Maybe your assessment should be a bit more outside the box/ or a bit on a intellectual level man .
@Garvey, what condition? I don’t have a condition Linton is the one with a condition, it looks like the English language is screwing you up my friend 🤣🤣🤣
Who owns Mercury Properties?
Good question for Skerrit to answer
Hail to CCM and all those who showed the courage to register their utter disgust with the maladministration, who by their unbridled corruption, happens to uneasily occupy the seat of power in government.
Dominica is pregnant with so many corrupt and unlawful issues that there could be a justifiable protest for every day of the year.
Here are just a few:
1) The missing 1.5 billion CBI monies.
2) The mysterious use of the $ 270 000 000 PetroCaribe funds.
3) The $ 64 000 monthly payments by taxpayers for a corrupt dictator to live a most lavished lifestyle while the same taxpayers live under tarpaulin roofs.
4) Lowest minimum wage and minimal and stagnant salaries of public servants.
5) The conducting of elections with the most corrupt electoral system in the entire world.
6) The teargasing of an entire community while the unsuspecting victims were sound asleep.
7) The incestuous relationship between the police force and Skerrit.
I could go on ad nauseam. ARISE DOMINICANS…
Man bites dogs who does not have the courage to place his name and is hiding behind a fake name to criticize This issue has NOTHING to do with white or black man.. If there is perceived ABUSE of power citizens have a right to protest.. We are having similar actions in the US in protest against undemocratic and unconstitutional conduct by Donald Trump..As in the US it is the SAME RIGHT in Dominica..Skerrit is very much like Trump abusing power and running a Government that is NOT TRANSPARENT
St.Jean.This is why SKERRIT will never lose election to COONU like you
SKERRIT
Night landing.New Roseau hospital.Windsorpark stadium.Marigot hospital.4 new bridges across Roseau rriver.State house.Extention of DC airport.EO Leblanc highway.NO Liverpool highway.Charles ave road.NEP.$300 for people over 70yrs.Free medical for 60yrs and over.Pit toiled eradication.Clear Harbour.York Valley bridge.Hillsborough Gardens city.Belvue Chopin city.School bus service.Roseau Valley road.Cochrane road.Kapinski hotel.Land at $1 a sqft.12 new health centers.Assistance for farmers.Assistance for fishermen.3,000 students enrolled at state college.Free college tuition.St.Aroment Bathestate road.Scottshead sea wall.Imergency medical funds.Removal of hospital USER fees.Sultan road.Vielle Case road.Portsmouth fishing complex.Free medical for 18yrs and under.Georgetown city.Grand Fonde housing.New Grammar school.Free housing.100% water supply.Castle Bruce housing.Layou emergency center.Jimmit housing.
@Lin Clown,….save this posting for whenever opposition forces complain about the Dr. Dr. to use as a reply.
I can see the Dr Dr has a vision to make Dominica a developed country. With 20 years of on hand experience facing all kind of disasters from man, nature and beast he certainly is the best man for the job. People are saying: “if not Skerrit then who”
He certainly is improving from an experience to a blessing.
@Lin Clown, I’m offering you as much as $10,000 to prove that you did see my name on a ballot against Skerritt. Now let’s see who is the COONU. Whatever that means.
Mr too damn voleh, a real hyena man
So you think it is fair to the people of Dominica to pay over $60,000 in housing per month for a Prime Minister. Under no circumstance that this is moral especially now in an environment where thousands of people are suffering, hundreds of businesses are going out of business. The Government coffers itself is empty. This is downright irresponsible and taking advantage of a people that do care to understand the issues. This is just unacceptable and should not be allowed to go through. When I think of this pilferage of Dominica’s limited resources I really cringe and whatever respect that I had for Skerrit goes down the drain. This tells me that this man is all about himself ad his lifestyle and will do what ever it takes to maintain even if it means plundering the treasury.
It would be better if we would remove those rotten teeths but if we don’t succeed the US has some good dentists ready to remove every single one of these rotten teeths.
Nasty little things if Mr Skerrit was a white man none of this protesting would be going on Lennox Linton, would keep his backside close for once, just looking at them in the hot sun making an idiot off themselves makes you want to vomit that is what a bunch of arrogant plunkers has to offer Dominica today.
DNO – you think this is appropriate ?
While I agree with you on other occasions where @dog is a certain degree of latitude not awarded to many others, in this case I do not see a reason for restricting this piece.
On the other hand, I believe in this case, DNO has allowed @dog to make a fool of himself, as he usually does.
A Jacka.s speaks… singing for his or her supper!
You are the only person that makes an ….. of himself. Sad little beggar for crumbs of the dictators table! You are a despicable person!
Dog Bite, we are all Dominicans.
People got a right to show their dissatisfaction with what is going on.. so cool down your temper…
If they were in America, Trump would have sent his federal agents to bundle them into unmarked vehicles and whisked away straight to jail like he did to the Black lives matter protesters. Yet they try to brand Skerrit a dictator.
They keep saying the Dr Dr is a dictator, But they cannot name one dictator that was recognize by two universities one from India the biggest democracy in the world , and one from the USA the most powerful democracy . What about the 51 democratic countries in the British Commonwealth who supported his nomination for the Secretariat or the Latin American countries that supported his nomination for head PAHO.
Of the 225 plus nations in the United Nations, not one has raised any objections on the ground that he is not a democratic leader.
Is just that opposition forces want to stigmatize and scapegoat people with all kinds of labels. Because they have nothing to offer and do nothing but talk. As I always say you do not have to be in government to “DO” something for the people. They have 5 (6 ?) seats occupied by the leaders of opposition forces who are being paid every month to do nothing. No work but big pay. I think they should be paid by the hour at minimum wage.
@ Man bites dog, You may have an excellent education, a state of the art education but if you follow bad example that education becomes useless.
If you follow the first grade educated opposition leaders you will think and act as a first grader. Your behavior will be regressive and your mind set will be negative. You may well be on your way to be an ignorant uncivilized being.
A case in point is that the people of Marigot were one of the best behave group in Dominica as compared to Roseau, Grandbay for example. Marigotians were well spoken and respectful, but look how those first grade opposition forces had them setting fire to the road and insulting a black cardinal and a black bishop. I am sure Will Stratmore Stevens must be turning in his grave. I am sure people like the James, Dorsett and Stevens families must be hiding their faces.
Lawyers who enjoy the position of the highly educated want referendum type consultations on fees, majority mandates, out the window
When last did you got a pay raise. People like you are heartless. At the end we all will be feeling the strain. Country before party and that people like you can’t understand. This is why Dominica is in a mess.
