MMCE Statement on passing of Christopher J. Timmins

MMCE STATEMENT ON THE PASSING OF MR CHRIS TIMMINS

A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered.

It is with great sadness that we inform you of the heartbreaking news of the passing of our Project Director, Mr. Christopher J. Timmins. Chris went to be with the Lord on Saturday, 12 December.

Chris has been a valued member of MMCE for nearly a decade.

This is truly a great loss for MMCE and to the community as a whole. Chris’ dedication to the company and knowledge of the industry has contributed significantly to our company’s success. We will remember Chris fondly and how extraordinary a person he was. And each time, always with a smile upon our faces.

We respectfully request everyone to keep Chris’ family in your thoughts as they go through this difficult time.

We will provide details of the funeral services as soon as they are available.