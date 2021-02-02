ANNOUNCEMENT: NJAM thankyou statement

Bernard Alleyne, Interim PRO, NJAM - Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 at 1:19 PM
On Saturday Jan 30, 2021, the National Joint Action Movement (NJAM ) collaborated with Wesley Development Organization (WEDO) to stage a virtual symposium on Best Practices for Development of International Airports. The event shared quality and relevant information with the general public, and comprised a range of presentations from persons who are experts in their fields.  The topics included best practices in the design and development process, the purpose and practice of geotechnical studies, planning and conducting of environmental impact assessments, and a summary of activities and policy interests/intentions of former administrations on the matter of international airport development.

We the organizers are satisfied that the event was highly successful and are grateful for the level of participation and positive response from the public while lamenting the government’s choice to not attend. A recording is accessible on DNO’s Facebook page, from NJAM ([email protected]) and WEDO ([email protected]), as well as via the members of the individual groups.

NJAM wishes to advise the general public, policy makers and other stakeholders that the symposium was the first of a program of events planned on the subject of the proposed international airport in Dominica.

Special thanks to DNO, TDN Radio and WiceQ95 FM, and to the technical team, without whom it could not have been a success!!!

2 Comments

  1. Geothermal or Bust
    February 3, 2021

    I think the whole fiasco behind this airport is to divert attention form the skeleton of the promised geothermal plant soon to be engulfed by Bush/trees; and bowing to pressure(s) from the heavy hitters and political contributors in the “hotel” industry (not forgetting Domlec interest in keeping rates high). I wish them well but that’s how they roll, although collectively they stand to benefit most from lower electricity rates but they seem to be agitating towards higher political mileage and wasteful spending.

  2. Roger Burnett
    February 2, 2021

    The presentation was excellent and a credit to the organizers. Dominica would benefit from a similar approach to many controversial issues.

    Regardless of popular demand for an International Airport and the political mileage thereof, I am pleased that the presenters raised the question: Is an International Airport the best solution to Dominica’s access problems.

