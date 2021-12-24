PSA: Change in Travel Protocols for transportation options for medically cleared arrivals

Government of Dominica - Friday, December 24th, 2021 at 2:55 PM
Please be advised that Cabinet has advised approval of the following Protocols for transportation options
of medically cleared travellers on arrival into Dominica:

1. Once cleared, vaccinated travellers shall depart from the port on either one of the
following transportation options:
a. Safe in Nature-Certified taxi
b. Rental transportation ( Safe in Nature certification is required for
Rental companies to operate at the Ports). Drivers shall be fully
vaccinated.

c. Family / Friend pick up
i. Only the driver will be allowed entry into the Port
ii. Driver must be fully vaccinated
iii. Pick up only at the first roundabout

immediately after the
parking lot at the Douglas-Charles Airport.
Please be guided accordingly.

4 Comments

  1. Channel 1
    December 24, 2021

    One thing we can be reasonably certain of is that in the event the Omicron variant were to be introduced/imported into Dominica, the likely culprit/source won’t be unvaccinated persons who enter Dominica legally.

    An unvaccinated & vaccinated person can travel on the same plane to Dominica, both present negative PCR & antigen tests upon arrival yet the unvaccinated person is sent to 6-7 day quarantine while the vaccinated person is released immediately into the larger population despite the real-world evidence at this time clearly suggesting that the things referred to as covid ‘vaccines’ are not working as was hoped.

    Are too many of us in this so-called era of progress & advancement just plain afraid and/or lazy to think for ourselves and would rather others think for us? 8-O 8-O 8-O

  2. Youth
    December 24, 2021

    Pure nonsense. I have to be fully vaccinated to go pick up my family… Hold all u #@##

  3. derp
    December 24, 2021

    So you mean to tell me if you going to the airport you must be vaccinated?! Only once person and they have to be vaccinated, BABYLON!

  4. Mackie
    December 24, 2021

    This is the rule for people who are not ‘connected”. Apparently it took three months to come up with this nonsense. The wrong people are running the show.

