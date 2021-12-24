PSA: Change in Travel Protocols for transportation options for medically cleared arrivals

Please be advised that Cabinet has advised approval of the following Protocols for transportation options

of medically cleared travellers on arrival into Dominica:

1. Once cleared, vaccinated travellers shall depart from the port on either one of the

following transportation options:

a. Safe in Nature-Certified taxi

b. Rental transportation ( Safe in Nature certification is required for

Rental companies to operate at the Ports). Drivers shall be fully

vaccinated.

c. Family / Friend pick up

i. Only the driver will be allowed entry into the Port

ii. Driver must be fully vaccinated

iii. Pick up only at the first roundabout

immediately after the

parking lot at the Douglas-Charles Airport.

Please be guided accordingly.