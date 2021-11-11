PSA: DABA vaccine education session from 7:30pm

Topic: DABA Vaccination Education Session
Time: Nov 11, 2021 19:30 America/Jamaica
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/
Meeting ID: 850 9115 7296
Passcode: we0hFS
One tap mobile
+16699006833,,85091157296#,,,,
+19292056099,,85091157296#,,,,
Dial by your location
+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)
+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)
+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma)
+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)
+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)
+1 346 248 7799 US (Houston)
Meeting ID: 850 9115 7296
Passcode: 255714
Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/
Join by Skype for Business
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.