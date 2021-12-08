PSA: Free distribution of herb plants in Crayfish river – first come first serve basis

Please take note that this Thursday at 2pm herb plants will be distributed to the people of the Salybia Constituency. This is an effort to raise the awareness among our people of the importance of herbs in our daily lives as we continue to survive the pandemic.

Our first case of covid-19 on came on the 22nd of March 2020. We have lost loved ones and I sympathize with the many families who are still grieving. Today there are still many of us who are infected with the virus both vaccinated and unvaccinated.

New variants of the virus have since emerged and they seem to be more dangerous than the initial virus.

As an indigenous person traditional medicine has been part of our lifestyle for decades. In as much as we have encouraged individuals to get vaccinated, and to get tested if they have flu like symptoms. I also believe that we have to find ways to continually boost our immune system. One such way we can continue to do that is through the utilization of our Natural herbal remedies.

Some of the plants that we have include: Rosemarie, peppermint, basilec, sage mint, paracetamol, garlic, guava, Japana. Plants will be given on a first come first serve basis. There is no cost attached.

This is happening this Thursday 9th of December 2021, 2pm at the crayfish river platform.

Thank you.