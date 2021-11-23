PSA: International Men’s Day Vaccination Island Tour and Vaccination and Testing Sites for Tuesday 22nd November 2021

Home >> AnnouncementsPSA: International Men’s Day Vaccination Island Tour and Vaccination and Testing Sites for Tuesday 22nd November 2021 Ministry of Health, Wellness and New Health Investment - Monday, November 22nd, 2021 at 8:46 PMShareTweetSharePin
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.