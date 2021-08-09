PSA: POSTPONED – CCSLC exams scheduled for 8th August to 11th August 2021

The Ministry of Education, Human Resource Planning, Vocational Training & National Excellence has taken a decision to postpone the Caribbean Certificate of Secondary Level Competence (CCSLC) Exams scheduled for Monday, August 9th to Wednesday, August 11th, 2021.

This is due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in Dominica and based on the Emergency Order, SRO 21, 2021.

The Ministry will provide an update on the new dates for the examinations following consultation with the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC).

The Ministry urges all to adhere to the safety protocols as announced by the Ministry of Health.