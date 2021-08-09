PSA: POSTPONED – CCSLC exams scheduled for 8th August to 11th August 2021

Caribbean Examinations Council - Monday, August 9th, 2021 at 7:29 AM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

The Ministry of Education, Human Resource Planning, Vocational Training & National Excellence has taken a decision to postpone the Caribbean Certificate of Secondary Level Competence (CCSLC) Exams scheduled for Monday, August 9th to Wednesday, August 11th, 2021.

This is due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in Dominica and based on the Emergency Order, SRO 21, 2021.

The Ministry will provide an update on the new dates for the examinations following consultation with the Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC).

The Ministry urges all to adhere to the safety protocols as announced by the Ministry of Health.

Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • contain any material which violates or infringes the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or are purely ad hominem attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote prejudice or prejudicial hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are off-topic and/or excessively long

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available