PSA: The UWI hosts live meeting via Zoom – Dispelling myths and misinformation about COVID-19

The University of the West Indies CaveHill Campus - Thursday, August 26th, 2021 at 3:11 PM
The UWI CaveHill Campus will be hosting a Town Hall meeting via ZOOM from 6PM today.

The meeting can be watched live via Facebook  via the following link:

  1. peter
    August 27, 2021

    Every professor, every doctor, every pharmacist, every politician, every bus driver and the every every list goes on and on. Every one gives an opinion, a perspective a myth about this covid-19 disease. And when you listen to them their words seem so believeable. The ones who really know what this disease really is are dumb, and are allowing every body to guess and say anything. No wonder this thing is a mess and so confusing. The world is in a state of confusion. In the mean time people are getting sick and dying. The truth will be told one day. One day.

