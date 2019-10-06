PUBLIC NOTICE: Geothermal drill testing in Laudat area

The Dominica Geothermal Development Company limited in collaboration with the Ministry of Trade, Energy and Employment, would like to inform the public particularly residents of Laudat and patrons of the Titou gorge area that well testing activities will be ongoing at the drill site located near to Domlec’s balancing tank.

The testing will commence from 8:00 am Tuesday October 8th and conclude Wednesday 23 October 2019. Patrons should be aware that access through the village of Laudat particularly past the Domlec power station will be restricted as well as to the Trafalgar falls tourism site up to midday on October 8th, 2019.

Please adhere to any signs and instructions from authorised personnel on location.

Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted.

Please be guided accordingly.