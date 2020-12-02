Public Service Announcement: Boiling Lake Trail closed until further notice

The Forestry, Wildlife & Parks Division wishes to reiterate to the general public that the Boiling Lake Trail is closed due to the ongoing land slide activity affecting the
Valley of Desolation and Morne Nicholls area.
The Division would also like to further remind that this slide poses serious threat to the hiker’s safety and as such the trail will remain CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
The Division would like to thank the general public and its partners for their support on this matter.
For more information, please contact the Forestry, Wildlife & Parks Division at 611-5852.
Your safety is our first priority.
Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.