Public Service Announcement: Boiling Lake Trail closed until further notice

The Forestry, Wildlife & Parks Division wishes to reiterate to the general public that the Boiling Lake Trail is closed due to the ongoing land slide activity affecting the

Valley of Desolation and Morne Nicholls area.

The Division would also like to further remind that this slide poses serious threat to the hiker’s safety and as such the trail will remain CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.

The Division would like to thank the general public and its partners for their support on this matter.

For more information, please contact the Forestry, Wildlife & Parks Division at 611-5852.

Your safety is our first priority.