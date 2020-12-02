Public Service Announcement: Boiling Lake Trail closed until further notice

Forestry, Wildlife and Parks Division - Wednesday, December 2nd, 2020 at 9:42 AM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

The Forestry, Wildlife & Parks Division wishes to reiterate to the general public that the Boiling Lake Trail is closed due to the ongoing land slide activity affecting the
Valley of Desolation and Morne Nicholls area.

The Division would also like to further remind that this slide poses serious threat to the hiker’s safety and as such the trail will remain CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.

The Division would like to thank the general public and its partners for their support on this matter.

For more information, please contact the Forestry, Wildlife & Parks Division at 611-5852.

Your safety is our first priority.

Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • contain any material which violates or infringes the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or are purely ad hominem attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote prejudice or prejudicial hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are off-topic and/or excessively long

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available