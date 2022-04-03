PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT: Changes for Covid-19 testing at Government operated facilities

Following the recent update on the changes in COVID -19 Protocols and Restrictions, the Ministry of Health, Wellness and New Health Investment now announces changes for COVID -19 testing at Government operated facilities. The following changes as it pertains to testing at the Windsor Park Sports Stadium and Health Centres will take effect on Monday April 4th, 2022. The new changes are as follow:

The Drive-Thru testing will be closed.

PCR and Rapid Antigen Pre-travel testing will continue as currently exist. Payments must be made online and copy of receipt presented in order to have sample taken and test processed.

COVID-19 Rapid Antigen for only symptomatic cases will be conducted at all health centers in the various Health Districts

There will be no routine COVID-19 testing of asymptomatic persons

Information on non-routine COVID-19 testing specific to the Roseau Health District will be given in a subsequent announcement.

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and New Health Investment urges the public to continue to take precautionary measures against the COVID -19