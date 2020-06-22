Public Service Announcement: Health Alert, Saharan dust haze

Health Alert!!!
‘A thick plume of Saharan dust haze is expected to blanket the island chain over the next few days resulting in reduced visibility. People with respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions to minimize complications.”
Continue to use facemask as you have been doing for COVID-19
Limit outdoor activity
Clean surfaces in living areas frequently with a wet cloth
Ensure you have a sufficient supply of your medications for Respiratory conditions
Drink the recommended 8 to 10 glasses of water per day
