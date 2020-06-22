Public Service Announcement: Health Alert, Saharan dust haze

Dominica News Online - Monday, June 22nd, 2020
Health Alert!!!

‘A thick plume of Saharan dust haze is expected to blanket the island chain over the next few days resulting in reduced visibility. People with respiratory illnesses should take the necessary precautions to minimize complications.”

Continue to use facemask as you have been doing for COVID-19

Limit outdoor activity

Clean surfaces in living areas frequently with a wet cloth

Ensure you have a sufficient supply of your medications for Respiratory conditions

Drink the recommended 8 to 10 glasses of water per day

