PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT: Layou bridge open to the public

The Ministry of Public Works and the Digital Economy wishes to advise the general public that the east lane of the Hillsborough Bridge (Layou) is now open to vehicular traffic.
Drivers going from north to south should now use use the east lane. The Ministry of Public Works and the Digital Economy thanks the public for their patience during the period of construction.
No ribbon cutting??🤔
The ministry should work with the St. Joseph Police to have an officer there for at least two weeks directing proper traffic. Drivers have gotten used to doing otherwise so we need to be more proactive to avert a potential disaster. Making public announcements in this case is ok but not good enough.