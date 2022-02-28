PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT: Layou bridge open to the public

The Ministry of Public Works and the Digital Economy - Monday, February 28th, 2022 at 10:49 AM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin

The Ministry of Public Works and the Digital Economy wishes to advise the general public that the east lane of the Hillsborough Bridge (Layou) is now open to vehicular traffic.

Drivers going from north to south should now use use the east lane. The Ministry of Public Works and the Digital Economy thanks the public for their patience during the period of construction.

Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • violate or infringe the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or include personal attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are excessively long and off-topic

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

2 Comments

  1. George
    February 28, 2022

    No ribbon cutting??🤔

  2. Bwa-Banday
    February 28, 2022

    The ministry should work with the St. Joseph Police to have an officer there for at least two weeks directing proper traffic. Drivers have gotten used to doing otherwise so we need to be more proactive to avert a potential disaster. Making public announcements in this case is ok but not good enough.

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published.

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available

This site uses cookies to provide a better user experience. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Service. Find out more.