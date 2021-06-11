PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT: World Elder Abuse Awareness Day (WEAAD)

The Dominica Council on Ageing Inc. (DCOA Inc.) advises the general public that on Tuesday June 15th 2021 is WORLD ELDER ABUSE AWARENESS DAY (WEAAD) under the Theme: “Rights Don’t Get Old”. The theme appeals to all to recognize that our elders have rights; and should be granted the equal or larger level of privileges as anyone else in society.

The DCOA invites you, on June 15th and 18th to wear something PURPLE to commemorate WEAAD – WORLD ELDER ABUSE AWARENESS DAY.