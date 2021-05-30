Statement from the family of Evander Joseph on his passing

Our hearts are collectively deeply mourning the sudden loss of the North Star of our family. When you are asked in school about a hero, and the only person you can imagine is your father, you can confirm that the job of that parent is well done. As we are contacted by people around the world from all walks of life, we are reminded that it was not just our lives he touched but that of so many. This week we lost a father, a friend, a brother, a mentor – a man deeply committed to service of his country. We were blessed to have had him and hope to celebrate his life.
The funeral of Evander Joseph is scheduled for June 4, at 3pm at Roseau Cathedral (Chapel), viewing will begin from 2:30pm.
Will Evander Joseph, as retired deputy Police Commissioner, be afforded a state funeral with full military honour at government expense, as was granted to corporal Ryan Shillingford, also of the CDPF, last February?
Condolences to the family. If there were ever an example of an exemplary Dominican, Mr. Joseph would surely fit that bill. A man that gave his life in service to the people of Dominica.
Condolences to his family and friends, by Extention the Rest of Dominica. No doubt a legend. And an icon, deserving of his Rightful place in the Annals of our Country’s History. A Great Citizen!! A faithful servant to family and country. R. I. P.
Sincere condolences to Deandra and the rest of the family. I recall him and some of his serving colleagues being by our side providing support during the final weeks of our Dad’s …They would visit with him and give encouragement…He continued his looking out for us after our Dad passed and much later on in time during his second career streak I had the privilege to have served with him at the Ministry of Legal Affairs where he was a Lay Magistrate – disciplined, committed and even-handed.
May he rest in peace!