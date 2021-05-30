Statement from the family of Evander Joseph on his passing

Our hearts are collectively deeply mourning the sudden loss of the North Star of our family. When you are asked in school about a hero, and the only person you can imagine is your father, you can confirm that the job of that parent is well done. As we are contacted by people around the world from all walks of life, we are reminded that it was not just our lives he touched but that of so many. This week we lost a father, a friend, a brother, a mentor – a man deeply committed to service of his country. We were blessed to have had him and hope to celebrate his life.

The funeral of Evander Joseph is scheduled for June 4, at 3pm at Roseau Cathedral (Chapel), viewing will begin from 2:30pm.