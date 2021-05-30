Statement from the family of Evander Joseph on his passing

Family of Evander Joseph - Sunday, May 30th, 2021 at 1:55 PM
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
Evander and his daughter Rowena

 

Our hearts are collectively deeply mourning the sudden loss of the North Star of our family. When you are asked in school about a hero, and the only person you can imagine is your father, you can confirm that the job of that parent is well done. As we are contacted by people around the world from all walks of life, we are reminded that it was not just our lives he touched but that of so many. This week we lost a father, a friend, a brother, a mentor – a man deeply committed to service of his country. We were blessed to have had him and hope to celebrate his life.

 

The funeral of Evander Joseph is scheduled for June 4, at 3pm at Roseau Cathedral (Chapel), viewing will begin from 2:30pm.

Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.

Disclaimer: The comments posted do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com and its parent company or any individual staff member. All comments are posted subject to approval by DominicaNewsOnline.com. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.

We will delete comments that:

  • contain any material which violates or infringes the rights of any person, are defamatory or harassing or are purely ad hominem attacks
  • a reasonable person would consider abusive or profane
  • contain material which violates or encourages others to violate any applicable law
  • promote prejudice or prejudicial hatred of any kind
  • refer to people arrested or charged with a crime as though they had been found guilty
  • contain links to "chain letters", pornographic or obscene movies or graphic images
  • are off-topic and/or excessively long

See our full comment/user policy/agreement.

4 Comments

  1. Me
    May 31, 2021

    Will Evander Joseph, as retired deputy Police Commissioner, be afforded a state funeral with full military honour at government expense, as was granted to corporal Ryan Shillingford, also of the CDPF, last February?

  2. BMB
    May 31, 2021

    Condolences to the family. If there were ever an example of an exemplary Dominican, Mr. Joseph would surely fit that bill. A man that gave his life in service to the people of Dominica.

  3. Brian Paul
    May 30, 2021

    Condolences to his family and friends, by Extention the Rest of Dominica. No doubt a legend. And an icon, deserving of his Rightful place in the Annals of our Country’s History. A Great Citizen!! A faithful servant to family and country. R. I. P.

  4. vincent philbert
    May 30, 2021

    Sincere condolences to Deandra and the rest of the family. I recall him and some of his serving colleagues being by our side providing support during the final weeks of our Dad’s …They would visit with him and give encouragement…He continued his looking out for us after our Dad passed and much later on in time during his second career streak I had the privilege to have served with him at the Ministry of Legal Affairs where he was a Lay Magistrate – disciplined, committed and even-handed.
    May he rest in peace!

Post a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

:) :-D :wink: :( 8-O :lol: :-| :cry: 8) :-? :-P :-x :?: :oops: :twisted: :mrgreen: more »

 characters available