VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT: Accountant – National Cooperative Credit Union

NATIONAL COOPERATIVE CREDIT UNION LTD
VACANCY NOTICE
ACCOUNTANT
The National Co-operative Credit Union (NCCU) invites applications from suitably qualified applicants to fill the vacant position of Accountant – Head Office.
The Accountant will be required to:
- Provide strong support to the Chief Executive Officer, the Chief Financial Officer and the
Branch Managers in the effective and efficient administration of the NCCU Ltd finance
and accounting functions, ensuring the provision of sound fiscal advise, accurate and
comprehensive financial accounts, management reports and effective cash
management with secure control.
- Implementation of financial and accounting policies, systems and procedures in
accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and approved policies of the
NCCU Ltd.
(A) QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:
- A Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting, Finance or a related discipline AND
- Professional Accounting qualification [ACCA, CGA, CMA etc]
- At least five (5) years of accounting experience at a senior supervisory level in a financial institution
- Proficiency in, and strong knowledge of accounting principles and financial practices
- Experience in the preparation of financial reports and analyses; budgeting; and the coordination of the external audit process
ADDED ADVANTAGES:
- Knowledge of Cooperative principles and applicable legislations
- At least three (3) years of accounting experience in a senior role, in a credit union environment
- Efficiency in Gray-Notes software and Microsoft Suite, particularly Excel
(B) SKILLS AND OTHER ATTRIBUTES:
- Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills
- Effective communication and interpersonal skills
- Strong organisation and time-management abilities
- Demonstrated ability to lead and develop a team.
All interested applicants should submit applications to:
The Human Resource Manager
National Co-operative Credit Union Ltd
31 – 37 Independence Street
P O Box 175
Roseau, Comm. of Dominica
DEADLINE FOR RECEIPT OF APPLICATIONS IS FRIDAY, 20TH SEPTEMBER 2024.
