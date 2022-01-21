VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT: Branch Manager NCCU

National Cooperative Credit Union Ltd. - Friday, January 21st, 2022 at 1:09 PM
BRANCH MANAGER

The National  Co-operative Credit Union (NCCU) Ltd invites applications to fill the vacant position of Branch Manager.

The Branch Manager will work  under the general direction of the Chief Executive Officer [CEO] and shall be responsible for the general management of the Branch, overseeing and coordinating the operations in order to ensure that the Branch is effectively and efficiently managed.

Applicants should possess a sound knowledge of business and understanding of the financial industry, and a dedication to exceptional member service.  It is necessary that the Branch Manager maintains a team spirit, driven by the cooperative concepts and principles and possesses a disposition of working well with members, community organizations and employees.

The successful applicant must demonstrate strong ethical values, integrity and trustworthiness, be approachable and capable of motivation.  The candidate should also be able to demonstrate strategic thinking and planning.

 

(A)       QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

  • A Master’s Degree in Business Administration, Accounting, Finance, Economics or a related field
  • A minimum of eight (8) years experience in a Senior Management position at a Financial Institution.
  • Knowledge of and experience in the use of microcomputers and software applications, particularly of financial and spreadsheet packages.
  • Knowledge and/or experience in the Credit Union Movement would be a an asset.

 

(B)       SKILLS AND OTHER ATTRIBUTES

(1) Excellent communication skills, both oral and written

  • Demonstrated ability to work well with others
  • Proven leadership ability
  • Proven experience in the planning and execution of programmes
  • Proficiency in the preparation of analytical reports and proposals

 

All interested applicants should submit applications to:

The Chief Executive Officer

National Co-operative Credit Union Ltd

31 – 37 Independence Street

P O Box 175

Roseau, Comm. of Dominica

 

DEADLINE FOR RECEIPT OF APPLICATIONS IS MONDAY, 7th  FEBRUARY 2022

