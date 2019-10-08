VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT: Chief Education Officer

VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT

The Ministry of Education and Human Resource Development invites applications from suitably qualified persons to fill the position of Chief Education Officer.

DUTIES

Under the supervision of the Permanent Secretary, the Chief Education Officer is required to discharge the following core functions:

Provides assistance in policy formulation and administrative planning to facilitate the work of the Department by setting goals, objectives and performance standards

Prepares the annual work plan, determining man-power requirements and utilization;

Provides technical expertise by providing advice and initiating actions to develop new curriculum methodology;

Plans, organizes and guides the provision of physical facilities, resources and relevant programmes of instruction to primary, secondary and specialized post-secondary institutions;

Manages specific district programmes, projects and processes and recommends strategies, modifications or remedial actions for same;

Provides technical guidance to tertiary institutions in the areas of provision of resources and monitoring the progress of programmes.

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

Master’s Degree in Education OR

Bachelor’s Degree in Education

Two (2) years in a senior management position OR

(2) Seven (7) years in a senior management position

REMUNERATION

Salary will be at Point C at the rate of $71, 210. 92 per annum and a Combined Travel Allowance of $22, 770.00 per annum.

CLOSING DATE

The closing date for the receipt of applications is Thursday 31st October, 2019. Unsuccessful applications will not be acknowledged.

Applications with Curriculum Vitae, giving the names, address and telephone number of three (3) referees should be enclosed in a sealed envelope marked “VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT” and addressed to:

Permanent Secretary

Ministry of Education & Human Resource Development

Second Floor

Government Headquarters

Roseau

Commonwealth of Dominica

Or email at: pseducation@dominica.gov.dm