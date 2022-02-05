VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT: Dominica Hospitals Authority Computer Technician

DOMINICA HOSPITALS AUTHORITY

POST OF COMPUTER TECHNICIAN VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons for the position of Computer Technician at the Dominica Hospitals Authority. The Computer Technician will be required to perform computer maintenance and repairs and technical and programme support. The officer reports to the Network Administrator.

Education and Experience:

The incumbent should possess an A+ Certification and/or MSCE Certification and a minimum of two (2) years’ experience in general computer installation, maintenance and repairs. Working knowledge of a variety of hardware/software platforms and industry-standard computer applications is strongly required.

Competencies, Skills and Other Characteristics:

Skilled in troubleshooting and analyzing computer problems;

Ability to communicate effectively;

Ability to interpret technical reports to non-technical persons

Strong innovative and problem-solving skills;

Service-oriented focus

Duties

Assemble, install and configure computer hardware, software and operating systems;

Troubleshoot problems with computer systems, including hardware and software, email, network and peripheral equipment;

Provide support in maintaining up to date antivirus protection on all computers on the network;

Provide technical assistance to users to resolve problems with equipment and data;

Assist with the planning, design, research and acquisition of new or upgraded hardware and software systems.

Terms and Conditions:

The successful applicant will be given a two (2) year service contract with the possibility of renewal upon satisfactory performance. He/she will receive a compensation package consistent with qualifications and experience. Additional information on the duties and other conditions related to this position can be obtained from the following websites: www.dominica.gov.dm/vacancies ; www.oecs.org ; and www.caricom.org . Any further clarification can be directed by email to ceohospitals@dominica.gov.dm or telephone at 767-266-2061.

Address for Applications:

Applications should be sent under CONFIDENTIAL cover to the Chairperson, Dominica Hospitals Authority, Administration Unit, Dominica China Friendship Hospital, Goodwill, Dominica, W. I. Applications can also be sent by email to ceohospitals@dominica.gov.dm . Evidence of formal qualifications and the names and contact details of three (3) referees, two (2) of whom must be professional referees, should be included in the Letter of Application.

Closing Date:

The closing date for the receipt of applications is February 11th 2022.