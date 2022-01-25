VACANCY ANNOUNCEMENT: Dominica Hospitals Authority post of Network Administrator

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons for the position of Network Administrator at the Dominica Hospitals Authority. The Network Administrator manages all network systems in order to ensure security, reliability and functionality of the hospitals network; and undertakes a variety of other functions The officer reports to the Chief Executive Officer.

Education and Experience:

The incumbent should possess a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or related field and at least three

years’ experience in managing networks and networking systems to ensure security, reliability and functionality of an active network

Competencies, Skills and Other Characteristics:

Strong technical/functional proficiencies and knowledge in networks and networking; Skilled in networks, TCP/IP Protocols, Windows Server and UNIX systems; Excellent interpersonal and communications skills; Strong analytical, innovative and problem-solving skills; Service-oriented focus

Duties

Develop, configure and maintain all network servers and other components of the active network; Develop and maintain network firewalls and related security systems and procedures; Resolve problems reported by end users; Monitor and measure the performance of the network; Maintain documentation of the network and telecommunications systems; Maintain the Wireless Access Point (Wi-Fi), LAN & the WAN connectivity Service Providers;

Terms and Conditions:

The successful applicant will be given a two (2) year service contract with the possibility of renewal upon satisfactory performance. He/she will receive a compensation package consistent with qualifications and experience. Additional information on the duties and other conditions related to this position can be obtained from the following websites: www.dominica.gov.dm/vacancies; www.oecs.org ; and www.caricom.org. Any further clarification can be directed by email to ceohospitals@dominica.gov.dm or telephone at 767-266- 2061.

Address for Applications:

Applications should be sent under CONFIDENTIAL cover to the Chairperson, Dominica Hospitals Authority, Administration Unit, Dominica China Friendship Hospital, Goodwill, Dominica, W. I. Applications can also be sent by email to ceohospitals@dominica.gov.dm. Evidence of formal qualifications and the names and contact details of three (3) referees, two (2) of whom must be professional referees, should be included in the Letter of Application.

Closing Date:

The closing date for the receipt of applications is February 11th 2022.